World
  5. Café So_lo _ Copacabana / Estúdio Chão

Café So_lo _ Copacabana / Estúdio Chão

Coffee Shop
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
  • Architects: Estúdio Chäo
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  90
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Category: Coffee Shop
  • Coordination: Antonio Pedro Coutinho Doca, Adriano Carneiro de Mendonça
  • Project Team: João Victor Assad, Cristiana Villela
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Carolina Sahione
  • General Construction: Ecogreen Engenharia
  • Engineering & Consulting > Others: Alfatec
  • City: Rio de Janeiro
  • Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. The project for the third SOLO brand café in Copacabana, RJ, which stands for Sustainable, Organic, and Local, originated from a space consisting of two adjacent street stores in the block by Copacabana beach. The first step of the project involved the initial revealing and peeling away of the entire robust visible structure of the Art Deco building.

Estúdio Chäo
Cite: "Café So_lo _ Copacabana / Estúdio Chão" [Café So_lo _ Copacabana / Estúdio Chão] 29 Aug 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1033541/cafe-so-lo-copacabana-estudio-chao> ISSN 0719-8884

