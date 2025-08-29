Café So_lo _ Copacabana / Estúdio Chão

+ 14

Category: Coffee Shop

Coordination: Antonio Pedro Coutinho Doca, Adriano Carneiro de Mendonça

Project Team: João Victor Assad, Cristiana Villela

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Carolina Sahione

General Construction: Ecogreen Engenharia

Engineering & Consulting > Others: Alfatec

City: Rio de Janeiro

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. The project for the third SOLO brand café in Copacabana, RJ, which stands for Sustainable, Organic, and Local, originated from a space consisting of two adjacent street stores in the block by Copacabana beach. The first step of the project involved the initial revealing and peeling away of the entire robust visible structure of the Art Deco building.