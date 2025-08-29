Café So_lo _ Copacabana / Estúdio Chão

•
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
-
Architects: Estúdio Chäo
- Area: 90 m²
- Year: 2025
- Category: Coffee Shop
- Coordination: Antonio Pedro Coutinho Doca, Adriano Carneiro de Mendonça
- Project Team: João Victor Assad, Cristiana Villela
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Carolina Sahione
- General Construction: Ecogreen Engenharia
- Engineering & Consulting > Others: Alfatec
- City: Rio de Janeiro
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. The project for the third SOLO brand café in Copacabana, RJ, which stands for Sustainable, Organic, and Local, originated from a space consisting of two adjacent street stores in the block by Copacabana beach. The first step of the project involved the initial revealing and peeling away of the entire robust visible structure of the Art Deco building.