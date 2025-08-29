Regional Theater of Beauvaisis / atelier AJC

+ 40

Category: Theater

Project Management: Atelier d'architecture AJC

Project Owner: City of Beauvais

Accessible Terrace Area: 555 m2

Cost: €13 350 000 ex-VAT

City: Beauvais

Country: France

Text description provided by the architects. The atelier AJC - François Chochon and David Joulin have completed the regional theater of the Beauvaisis. This project, a cultural beacon, is now part of the historical continuity of post-war reconstruction, marking the city of Beauvais. The "Théâtre du Beauvaisis" was conceived as a "secular nave" reaching towards the sky. Rising from 10 to 27 meters in height, the project thus earns ipso facto the status of a major new participant in the urban dialogue. The aim is to gracefully sustain the dialogue with Beauvais's two emblematic monuments: the Saint-Étienne Church, nearby, and the Saint-Pierre Cathedral, standing a little further away.