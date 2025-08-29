Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Theater
  4. France
  5. Regional Theater of Beauvaisis / atelier AJC

Regional Theater of Beauvaisis / atelier AJC

Regional Theater of Beauvaisis / atelier AJC - Exterior Photography, Cityscape

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Theater
Beauvais, France
  • Architects: atelier AJC
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  6032
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Nicolás Borel, Sergio Grazia
  • Lead Architects: François Chochon, Laurent Pierre, David Joulin
  • Category: Theater
  • Project Management: Atelier d'architecture AJC
  • Project Owner: City of Beauvais
  • Accessible Terrace Area: 555 m2
  • Cost: €13 350 000 ex-VAT
  • City: Beauvais
  • Country: France
Regional Theater of Beauvaisis / atelier AJC - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Sergio Grazia

Text description provided by the architects. The atelier AJC - François Chochon and David Joulin have completed the regional theater of the Beauvaisis. This project, a cultural beacon, is now part of the historical continuity of post-war reconstruction, marking the city of Beauvais. The "Théâtre du Beauvaisis" was conceived as a "secular nave" reaching towards the sky. Rising from 10 to 27 meters in height, the project thus earns ipso facto the status of a major new participant in the urban dialogue. The aim is to gracefully sustain the dialogue with Beauvais's two emblematic monuments: the Saint-Étienne Church, nearby, and the Saint-Pierre Cathedral, standing a little further away.

Materials

GlassSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureTheaters & PerformancetheaterFrance

Top #Tags