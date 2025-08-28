The Travelers’ House / BBGK Architects + Katarzyna Mach

+ 17

Text description provided by the architects. This house was meant to be a refuge, a place to return to, a space for preserving mementos and memories from distant journeys. It was with this request that the travelers approached architect Wojciech Kotecki, co-founder of BBGK Architekci, and architect Katarzyna Mach. The result was the Sadowski House, "a home of one's own": deeply personal, slightly introverted, yet open to its surroundings. A single-storey dwelling organized entirely on the ground level, nestled among pine trees. Hidden beneath a wide-spanning roof of tent-like geometry. Designed so that its inhabitants would always remain together.