Memorial Exhibition Hall Design for the "Mianmao Road" / Atelier Haode

+ 18

Category: Museum & Exhibition Interiors

Design Team: Li Haoyu, Hou Pinyi, Wang Yutong, Monica Sunkara, Xie Yuxiao

City: Deyang

Country: China

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Seventeen years ago, the Wenchuan Earthquake severely damaged infrastructure in this region. After arduous post-disaster reconstruction, the "Mianmao Road" was initiated in 2009 with multi-party funding to connect Mianzhu City (on the edge of the Sichuan Basin) and Mao County in Aba Prefecture. Due to the treacherous terrain and frequent hazards, the highway became one of Sichuan's most challenging post-disaster transportation projects. After 14 years of construction, the road opened in 2023, ending the historical isolation between Mianzhu and Mao County. To commemorate its construction journey, honor the heroic efforts of its builders, and serve local cultural and spiritual needs, the "Mianmao Road" Memorial Exhibition Hall was established.