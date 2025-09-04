Lagoon View Residential Complex / Mobil Arquitectos + Álvaro Arancibia Arquitecto

•
Cerrillos, Chile
-
Architects: Mobil Arquitectos, Álvaro Arancibia Arquitecto
- Area: 100000 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Lead Architects: Lorena Pérez, Álvaro Arancibia
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Apartments
- Built Area: 20862 m2
- Design Team: Andrea Crestani, Eduardo Arce
- Engineering And Consulting > Other: H&H Ingeniería
- General Construction: ICAFAL Ingeniería y Construcción S.A.
- Engineering And Consulting > Civil: Ingenieros Ltda Larraín
- Landscape Architecture: Paur - Paisaje Urbano
- City: Cerrillos
- Country: Chile
Text description provided by the architects. The concept of the project emerged from the challenge of rethinking social integration in high-density buildings, exploring new forms of vertical community living. Prior to its development, there were few Chilean precedents addressing this issue, especially regarding the use of the elevator as an organizing axis for community life. The key question was how to foster closeness and a sense of community within a vertical structure without allowing density to translate into anonymity.