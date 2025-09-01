Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  Cantilever Residence / Abin Design Studio

Cantilever Residence / Abin Design Studio

Houses, Sustainability
Purulia, India
  Design Team: Abin Chaudhuri, Tilak Ajmera, Jui Mallik, Poorvi Dugar Ajmera, Paromita Chatterjee
  Execution Team: Bidyut Chakraborty
  City: Purulia
  Country: India
Cantilever Residence / Abin Design Studio - Exterior Photography
Text description provided by the architects. This thoughtfully designed two-storeyed residence is conceived as a harmonious dialogue between architecture and nature, strategically taking advantage of a spacious foreground envisioned with lush greenery and a meandering driveway that gracefully leads up to the house. The building presents itself with a bold architectural gesture—the first floor is cantilevered in two directions, forming a dramatic canopy that welcomes visitors into the villa while simultaneously creating shaded transitional zones that merge with the surrounding landscape.

Project gallery

Abin Design Studio
Materials

Wood Glass Concrete

Materials and Tags

"Cantilever Residence / Abin Design Studio" 01 Sep 2025. ArchDaily.

