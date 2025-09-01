Cantilever Residence / Abin Design Studio

+ 10

Category: Houses, Sustainability

Design Team: Abin Chaudhuri, Tilak Ajmera, Jui Mallik, Poorvi Dugar Ajmera, Paromita Chatterjee

Execution Team: Bidyut Chakraborty

City: Purulia

Country: India

Text description provided by the architects. This thoughtfully designed two-storeyed residence is conceived as a harmonious dialogue between architecture and nature, strategically taking advantage of a spacious foreground envisioned with lush greenery and a meandering driveway that gracefully leads up to the house. The building presents itself with a bold architectural gesture—the first floor is cantilevered in two directions, forming a dramatic canopy that welcomes visitors into the villa while simultaneously creating shaded transitional zones that merge with the surrounding landscape.