Cantilever Residence / Abin Design Studio

Architects: Abin Design Studio
- Area: 11000 ft²
- Year: 2024
Photographs:Manan Surti Photography
Lead Architects: Abin Chaudhuri
- Category: Houses, Sustainability
- Design Team: Abin Chaudhuri, Tilak Ajmera, Jui Mallik, Poorvi Dugar Ajmera, Paromita Chatterjee
- Execution Team: Bidyut Chakraborty
- City: Purulia
- Country: India
Text description provided by the architects. This thoughtfully designed two-storeyed residence is conceived as a harmonious dialogue between architecture and nature, strategically taking advantage of a spacious foreground envisioned with lush greenery and a meandering driveway that gracefully leads up to the house. The building presents itself with a bold architectural gesture—the first floor is cantilevered in two directions, forming a dramatic canopy that welcomes visitors into the villa while simultaneously creating shaded transitional zones that merge with the surrounding landscape.