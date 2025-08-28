Itabashi House / ROOVICE

+ 29

Houses, Renovation • Itabashi City, Japan Architects: ROOVICE

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 76 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Akira Nakamura

Category: Houses, Renovation

Design Team: Koji Kato, Hiyori Igawa

Project Lead Architect: Koji Kato, Hiyori Igawa | Roovice Project Site Manager: Hiyori Igawa | Roovice

City: Itabashi City

Country: Japan

Text description provided by the architects. In the quiet streets of Itabashi, Tokyo, a modest two-storey house from 1976 has been given a new lease on life through a renovation carried out by Roovice. Through their Kariage Project, they renovate and reuse akiya (vacant houses) at no cost to the owners, transforming them into rental properties. The house had originally suffered from a fragmented layout and dim interiors that no longer suited contemporary living.