Itabashi House / ROOVICE

Itabashi City, Japan
Architects: ROOVICE
- Area: 76 m²
- Year: 2024
Photographs:Akira Nakamura
- Category: Houses, Renovation
- Design Team: Koji Kato, Hiyori Igawa
- Project Lead Architect: Koji Kato, Hiyori Igawa | Roovice Project Site Manager: Hiyori Igawa | Roovice
- City: Itabashi City
- Country: Japan
Text description provided by the architects. In the quiet streets of Itabashi, Tokyo, a modest two-storey house from 1976 has been given a new lease on life through a renovation carried out by Roovice. Through their Kariage Project, they renovate and reuse akiya (vacant houses) at no cost to the owners, transforming them into rental properties. The house had originally suffered from a fragmented layout and dim interiors that no longer suited contemporary living.