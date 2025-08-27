Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Riba House / TEC - Taller EC

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Houses
Puembo, Ecuador
  • Architects: TEC - Taller EC
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  520
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Lorena Darquea Schettini
  • Lead Architects: Pablo Castro Guijarro, Roberto Morales Guijarro
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Juan Ruiz, Daniela Veintimilla, Paolo Caicedo
  • Technical Team: Cynthia Quintero, Daniela Ramos, Maria Emilia Arellano
  • Engineering And Consulting > Structural: Adstren
  • City: Puembo
  • Country: Ecuador
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
Riba House / TEC - Taller EC
© Lorena Darquea Schettini

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Riba is located in the valley of Puembo, in the Andes mountain range, on a corner and curved lot. Its location and orientation were fundamental to its design, highlighting the presence of a carob tree at the center of the site, which became the conceptual axis of the project and the point from which the view of the city of Quito is framed.

Project gallery

About this office
TEC - Taller EC
