All Together Under the Umbrella / Cheng Tsung FENG Design Studio

+ 19

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. For the Hakka people, the oil-paper umbrella carries profound cultural meaning. It is seen as a symbol of wholeness, reunion, and destiny, a reminder that life's encounters are guided by both chance and connection. Even within the Chinese character for "umbrella" (傘), one finds the repeated presence of the character for "person" (人), suggesting the gathering, reliance, and interdependence between people.