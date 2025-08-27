3dor Office / 3dor Concepts

+ 15

Offices • Kannur, India Architects: 3dor Concepts

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 3450 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Studio IKSHA

Lead Architects: Ahmad Thaneem, Muhammed Jiyad, Muhammed Naseem

Category: Offices

Design Team: Roshan M, Ajmal, Sneha Philip

Technical Team: Sneha Sreejith

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: DE FRAMEZ

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: DEEM

Interior Design: 3KITCHH

City: Kannur

Country: India

Text description provided by the architects. 3dor office symbolizes the harmonious integration of a mixed-use building situated in a semi-urban locality surrounded by lush greenery on one side. The project strives to have a complete public character to the office and to have maximum privacy for the residential spaces, as well as to have a connection for both the functions, which would symbolize the work-life balance of a person.