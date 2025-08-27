Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
3dor Office / 3dor Concepts

3dor Office / 3dor Concepts - Exterior Photography, Concrete3dor Office / 3dor Concepts - Image 3 of 203dor Office / 3dor Concepts - Interior Photography, Wood3dor Office / 3dor Concepts - Interior Photography, Wood3dor Office / 3dor Concepts - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Offices
Kannur, India
  • Architects: 3dor Concepts
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3450 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Studio IKSHA
  • Lead Architects: Ahmad Thaneem, Muhammed Jiyad, Muhammed Naseem
  • Category: Offices
  • Design Team: Roshan M, Ajmal, Sneha Philip
  • Technical Team: Sneha Sreejith
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: DE FRAMEZ
  • Engineering & Consulting > Civil: DEEM
  • Interior Design: 3KITCHH
  • City: Kannur
  • Country: India
3dor Office / 3dor Concepts - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Studio IKSHA

Text description provided by the architects. 3dor office symbolizes the harmonious integration of a mixed-use building situated in a semi-urban locality surrounded by lush greenery on one side. The project strives to have a complete public character to the office and to have maximum privacy for the residential spaces, as well as to have a connection for both the functions, which would symbolize the work-life balance of a person.

Project gallery

About this office
3dor Concepts
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

Materials and Tags

