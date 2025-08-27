Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Praying Room
  4. Italy
  5. San Rocco’s Oratory / Architettura Tommasi

San Rocco’s Oratory / Architettura Tommasi

Save

San Rocco’s Oratory / Architettura Tommasi - Image 2 of 20San Rocco’s Oratory / Architettura Tommasi - Interior Photography, Lighting, Column, ArcadeSan Rocco’s Oratory / Architettura Tommasi - Interior Photography, ConcreteSan Rocco’s Oratory / Architettura Tommasi - Interior PhotographySan Rocco’s Oratory / Architettura Tommasi - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Praying Room, Cultural Architecture
Padova, Italy
  • Architects: Architettura Tommasi
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  900
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Marcello Mariana
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Sitland, Viabizzuno
  • Lead Architects: Architettura Tommasi
  • Frescoes Restauration: Andreola costruzioni
  • Dehumidifying Mortar: Calchera San Giorgio
  • Pavement: De alt cosstruzioni
  • City: Padova
  • Country: Italy
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
San Rocco’s Oratory / Architettura Tommasi - Image 2 of 20
© Marcello Mariana

Text description provided by the architects. The Oratory of San Rocco is a restoration project of a historic former church, originally constructed between 1525 and 1542 in the heart of Padua's historic city center, Italy. The building stands on a site that was once a burial ground in front of the Church of Santa Lucia. Due to the significance of the monument and the increasing number of visitors drawn by temporary exhibitions, the need arose to expand its exhibition spaces and carry out a comprehensive renovation.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Architettura Tommasi
Office

Materials

WoodSteelStone

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsReligious ArchitectureWorshipPraying RoomCultural ArchitectureItaly

Materials and Tags

WoodSteelStoneProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsReligious ArchitectureWorshipPraying RoomCultural ArchitectureItaly
Cite: "San Rocco’s Oratory / Architettura Tommasi" 27 Aug 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1033428/san-roccos-oratory-architettura-tommasi> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags