Snow Peak MATRO Department Store / KiKi ARCHi

Text description provided by the architects. Legendary outdoor lifestyle brand Snow Peak has recently unveiled a multifunctional retail showroom in the heart of Suzhou's historic city center. Designed by KiKi ARCHi, led by architect Yoshihiko Seki, the project embodies the brand's core philosophy. In addition to showcasing camping gear, outdoor apparel, and hiking tools, the showroom integrates a café corner to create a hybrid environment expressed through a minimalist and abstract narrative that recalls the natural topography of hills and forests.