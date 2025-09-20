Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop Interiors
  4. China
  5. Snow Peak MATRO Department Store / KiKi ARCHi

Snow Peak MATRO Department Store / KiKi ARCHi

Snow Peak MATRO Department Store / KiKi ARCHi - Image 2 of 25Snow Peak MATRO Department Store / KiKi ARCHi - Image 3 of 25Snow Peak MATRO Department Store / KiKi ARCHi - Image 4 of 25Snow Peak MATRO Department Store / KiKi ARCHi - Image 5 of 25

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Coffee Shop Interiors
Suzhou, China
  • Architects: KiKi ARCHi
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  628
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ruijing Photo Beijing
  • Lead Architects: Yoshihiko Seki
Snow Peak MATRO Department Store / KiKi ARCHi - Image 2 of 25
© Ruijing Photo Beijing

Text description provided by the architects. Legendary outdoor lifestyle brand Snow Peak has recently unveiled a multifunctional retail showroom in the heart of Suzhou's historic city center. Designed by KiKi ARCHi, led by architect Yoshihiko Seki, the project embodies the brand's core philosophy. In addition to showcasing camping gear, outdoor apparel, and hiking tools, the showroom integrates a café corner to create a hybrid environment expressed through a minimalist and abstract narrative that recalls the natural topography of hills and forests.

About this office
KiKi ARCHi
Office

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsCoffee Shop InteriorsChina
Cite: "Snow Peak MATRO Department Store / KiKi ARCHi" 20 Sep 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1033402/snow-peak-matro-department-store-kiki-archi> ISSN 0719-8884

© Ruijing Photo Beijing

Snow Peak 苏州美罗百货新区店 / KiKi 建筑设计事务所

