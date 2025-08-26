House at Panshet / Opolis architects

-
Architects: Opolis architects
- Area: 1005 m²
- Year: 2018
-
Photographs:Hemant Patil
-
Lead Architects: Rahul Gore, Sonal Sancheti
- Category: Houses
- Design Team: Ami Gokani, Tanvi Bhayani, Akul Modi
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Rajesh Shah Engineers & Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
- General Constructing: Aaryan Devcon Pvt. Ltd.
- Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Nashwin Electric Pvt. Ltd.
- Landscape Architecture: SVRNA
- City: Pune
- Country: India
Text description provided by the architects. House at Panshet