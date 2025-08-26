450 Gore Street, Fitzroy / Edition Office + Neometro

•
Fitzroy, Australia
-
Architects: Edition Office, Neometro
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Pier Carthew
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Apartments
- City: Fitzroy
- Country: Australia
Text description provided by the architects. This new limited series of 18 apartments, designed by award-winning architects Edition Office and one of Australia's longest-standing design-focused development groups, Neometro, is set in the leafy streets of Fitzroy, Melbourne. The project, at 450 Gore Street, sits quietly between three of Fitzroy's liveliest thoroughfares: Gertrude, Smith, and Brunswick streets.