World
Hygge Cafe / Dhanie & Sal

Hygge Cafe / Dhanie & Sal - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Ernest Theofilus

Coffee Shop
Indonesia
  • Architects: Dhanie & Sal
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  240
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ernest Theofilus
  • Lead Architects: Dhanie Syawalia & Salman Rimaldhi
Hygge Cafe / Dhanie & Sal - Image 7 of 27
© Ernest Theofilus

Text description provided by the architects. The renovation of the Hygge Cafe pavilion focuses on making the most of the existing structure while introducing new materials and design elements to give it a new identity. The circular shape of the pavilion, which is its most striking feature, has been emphasized through the use of marble tilework that wraps around the exterior.

Dhanie & Sal
Cite: "Hygge Cafe / Dhanie & Sal" 25 Aug 2025. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags