Hygge Cafe / Dhanie & Sal

Architects: Dhanie & Sal
- Area: 240 m²
- Year: 2025
Photographs:Ernest Theofilus
Lead Architects: Dhanie Syawalia & Salman Rimaldhi
- Category: Coffee Shop
- Lead Team: Dhanie Syawalia, Salman Rimaldhi
- Design Team: Ferdio Ariatama, Brian Julian, Aida Jangkrajang
- Country: Indonesia
Text description provided by the architects. The renovation of the Hygge Cafe pavilion focuses on making the most of the existing structure while introducing new materials and design elements to give it a new identity. The circular shape of the pavilion, which is its most striking feature, has been emphasized through the use of marble tilework that wraps around the exterior.