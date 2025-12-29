House on El Dragón / Cristian Nanzer

+ 32

Category: Houses

Technical Direction: Ricardo Tesoreiro

Collaborators: Lourdes Cuadro, Juan Dimuro, Edgar Morán

Construction Management: Ricardo Tesoreiro

Structural Engineer: Edgar Morán

Electrical Installations: Gabriel Canelo

City: Córdoba

Country: Argentina

Text description provided by the architects. The house is situated in the Punilla Valley, Córdoba Province, near Cerro El Dragón, between the towns of La Falda and Huerta Grande. The site is characterized by rolling hills and mountain landscapes with expansive valley views, typical of the semi-arid Córdoba region. The terrain, with its steep topography, extends across the foothills separating the Punilla Valley from the Sierras Chicas. Perched on an elevated plateau near the access road and at the highest point of the plot, the house is organized over two levels in a linear layout, with a clear orientation toward the northwest.