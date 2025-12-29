Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Córdoba, Argentina
  • Architects: Cristian Nanzer
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  529
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Gonzalo Viramonte
  • Lead Architect: Cristian Nanzer
  • Category: Houses
  • Technical Direction: Ricardo Tesoreiro
  • Collaborators: Lourdes Cuadro, Juan Dimuro, Edgar Morán
  • Construction Management: Ricardo Tesoreiro
  • Structural Engineer: Edgar Morán
  • Electrical Installations: Gabriel Canelo
  • City: Córdoba
  • Country: Argentina
House on El Dragón / Cristian Nanzer - Exterior Photography
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Text description provided by the architects. The house is situated in the Punilla Valley, Córdoba Province, near Cerro El Dragón, between the towns of La Falda and Huerta Grande. The site is characterized by rolling hills and mountain landscapes with expansive valley views, typical of the semi-arid Córdoba region. The terrain, with its steep topography, extends across the foothills separating the Punilla Valley from the Sierras Chicas. Perched on an elevated plateau near the access road and at the highest point of the plot, the house is organized over two levels in a linear layout, with a clear orientation toward the northwest.

