Civitas Residence / archimania

•
Memphis, United States
-
Architects: archimania
-
Photographs:Alan Karchmer
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Category: Houses
- General Contractor: Barry Alan Yoakum
- Client: Barry Alan Yoakum, Kathy Yoakum
- Geothermal Engineers: Hydro-Temp
- Leed Certification: Home Energy Rx
- Structural Steel: Providential Fabricators
- City: Memphis
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. Civitas is "the world's first dual certified Zero Energy and Zero Carbon building" via the International Living Future Institute. The home occupies a tiny greenfield corner site in a new urbanism development built on a peninsula of land in downtown, a new urbanist community known as Harbor Town in Memphis, Tennessee.