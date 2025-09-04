Adorn House / Bhutha Earthen Architecture Studio

+ 22

Category: Houses

City: Coimbatore

Country: India

Text description provided by the architects. Adorn, a home filled with the laughter of a family of four, is nestled in the peaceful neighborhood of Selvapuram, Coimbatore. On one side, it shares boundaries with cosy family homes, while the other side opens to expansive fields dotted with tall trees. The fresh air scented with greenery sets a calming atmosphere in this residence.