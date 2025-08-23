HE:ARTS HANNAM Hair Salon / RVMN

-
Architects: RVMN
- Area: 198 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Yongjoon Choi
-
Lead Architects: Yonghyun Kwon, Hyoju Kim
- Category: Wellness Interiors
- Country: South Korea
Text description provided by the architects. Today, the beauty market is no longer confined to simply decorating one's appearance. It has become a language of its own—revealing personal tastes, allowing one to encounter another side of oneself through diverse styles. Beauty now extends beyond external styling, evolving into a multifaceted culture that expresses identity, self-care, and one's way of life.