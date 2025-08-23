Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Wellness Interiors
  4. South Korea
  5. HE:ARTS HANNAM Hair Salon / RVMN

HE:ARTS HANNAM Hair Salon / RVMN

Save

HE:ARTS HANNAM Hair Salon / RVMN - Image 2 of 30HE:ARTS HANNAM Hair Salon / RVMN - Interior Photography, Living Room, ChairHE:ARTS HANNAM Hair Salon / RVMN - Image 1 of 30HE:ARTS HANNAM Hair Salon / RVMN - Image 4 of 30HE:ARTS HANNAM Hair Salon / RVMN - More Images+ 25

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Wellness Interiors
South Korea
  • Architects: RVMN
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  198
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Yongjoon Choi
  • Lead Architects: Yonghyun Kwon, Hyoju Kim
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
HE:ARTS HANNAM Hair Salon / RVMN - Image 2 of 30
© Yongjoon Choi

Text description provided by the architects. Today, the beauty market is no longer confined to simply decorating one's appearance. It has become a language of its own—revealing personal tastes, allowing one to encounter another side of oneself through diverse styles. Beauty now extends beyond external styling, evolving into a multifaceted culture that expresses identity, self-care, and one's way of life.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
RVMN
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsWellness InteriorsSouth Korea
Cite: "HE:ARTS HANNAM Hair Salon / RVMN" 23 Aug 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1033376/he-arts-hannam-hair-salon-rvmn> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Fitted KitchensCheck the latest Fitted KitchensCheck the latest Fitted Kitchens

Check the latest Fitted Kitchens

Check the latest Island KitchensCheck the latest Island KitchensCheck the latest Island Kitchens

Check the latest Island Kitchens

Top #Tags