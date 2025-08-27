Casolare Biordo Vecchio / Studio Bressan

•
Asolo, Italy
-
Architects: Studio Bressan
- Area: 180 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Emanuele Bressan
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Houses, Renovation, Extension
- Designers: Andrea Bressan, Emanuele Bressan
- Volume: 740 m3
- Dimensions: 14 m x 13 m x 7.5 m
- City: Asolo
- Country: Italy
Text description provided by the architects. Nestled among the hills of Asolo, Casolare Biordo Vecchio is a regeneration project of an old rural building, transformed into a contemporary residence that preserves the authenticity of its origins.