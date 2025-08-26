Campus LIDL France / Atelier M3 architectes

+ 9

Text description provided by the architects. A New Urban Campus: Where Architecture, Nature, and Innovation Meet - Strategically located with views of the iconic Château and Parc de Sceaux, the new campus stands as a benchmark for the integration of architecture, landscape, and urban life. Designed to strengthen the district's green and blue infrastructure, the site features a central landscaped core with accessible plazas, generous vegetation, and interconnected public spaces.