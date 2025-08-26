Butterfield House Extension / THISS Studio

•
Stoke Newington, United Kingdom
-
Architects: THISS Studio
- Area: 113 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Henry Woide
-
Manufacturers: Art Steel, Dulux, Husk, Porotherm
-
-
- Category: Houses
- Client: Anthony Nichols & Elspeth McCreadie
- City: Stoke Newington
- Country: United Kingdom
Text description provided by the architects. THISS Studio challenges the conventions of residential architecture with Porotherm. THISS Studio's latest project transforms a standard extension brief into a compelling case study in material innovation and sustainable practice. The London-based architects have reimagined the potential of small-scale domestic architecture through the experimental use of Porotherm, a precision-engineered clay block walling system commonly used in large-scale commercial developments.