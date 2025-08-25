House in Kaunas / Architectural Bureau G.Natkevicius & Partners

+ 30

Category: Houses

Interior Architect: M.Jaruševičius

Project Managers: M.Jucius, T.Jūras

Structural Engineer: M.Kasiulevičius, J.Kanapienienė

Country: Lithuania

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. In a suburb of Kaunas, within the prestigious NOA (Nature of Architecture) quarter—where the harmony of nature and contemporary architecture is not an aspiration, but the standard—a building has risen on the bank of a tranquil pond that sets a new benchmark. This single-family home is a design that is both boldly and sensitively integrated into its meticulously crafted, exclusive environment.