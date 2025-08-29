Lake Lydiard Home / Wittman Estes

•
Wayzata, United States
-
Architects: Wittman Estes
- Area: 8945 ft²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Daniel Jenkins
-
-
-
- Category: Houses
- Design Team: Matt Wittman, Hayley Snider, Angela Yang
- City: Wayzata
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. Remodel of fashion designer's new family home unlocks hidden potential of historic estate. A major renovation reimagines a historic 3-acre country estate in Minnesota. A new floor plan layout and interiors modernize the home with a contemporary look and flow for a young California family.