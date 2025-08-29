Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. Lake Lydiard Home / Wittman Estes

Lake Lydiard Home / Wittman Estes

Wayzata, United States
Text description provided by the architects. Remodel of fashion designer's new family home unlocks hidden potential of historic estate. A major renovation reimagines a historic 3-acre country estate in Minnesota. A new floor plan layout and interiors modernize the home with a contemporary look and flow for a young California family.

About this office
Wittman Estes
Office

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited States
Cite: "Lake Lydiard Home / Wittman Estes" 29 Aug 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1033328/lake-lydiard-estate-wittman-estes> ISSN 0719-8884

