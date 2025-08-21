Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Indonesia
  5. Coffer House / Gets Architects

Coffer House / Gets Architects

Save

Coffer House / Gets Architects - Interior Photography, GlassCoffer House / Gets Architects - Interior Photography, CourtyardCoffer House / Gets Architects - Image 4 of 36Coffer House / Gets Architects - Exterior PhotographyCoffer House / Gets Architects - More Images+ 31

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Pasar Minggu, Indonesia
  • Architects: Gets Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  782
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Arte Haus
  • Lead Architects: Gerard Tambunan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Coffer House / Gets Architects - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Arte Haus

Text description provided by the architects. Coffer House architecture embraces the existing condition of the house while adopting a stark, monolithic form language—bold geometric with block-like massing that expresses the exposed construction. The owner's favor—a house that emphasizes durability while also aiming for affordability—is expressed through a robust palette of concrete, plastered brick, steel, and glass. Each element is left unapologetically raw to highlight function and pragmatism. To balance out the stripped-down details and material language, a horizontal waffle slab system is deployed as a canopy.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Gets Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndonesia
Cite: "Coffer House / Gets Architects" 21 Aug 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1033315/coffer-house-gets-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Top #Tags