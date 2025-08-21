Lerma House / BHY arquitectos

•
Villa Crespo, Argentina
Architects: BHY arquitectos
- Area: 210 m²
- Year: 2022
Photographs:Bruto Studio
Lead Architects: Javier Bracamonte, Gonzalo Yerba
- Category: Houses, Renovation
- Design Team: Franco Stinga
- General Construction: Favio Teti
- City: Villa Crespo
- Country: Argentina
Text description provided by the architects. The rehabilitation of this mid-20th century house involved a programmatic reinterpretation that aligns with the contemporary needs of living, as well as a technical update that extends the useful life of the building.