World
  The Rambler Residence / GO'C

The Rambler Residence / GO'C

  Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
United States
  Architects: GO'C
  Area: 1700 ft²
  Photographs
    Photographs: Kevin Scott, GO'C
  Manufacturers
    Manufacturers: Grohe, Artemide, Article Furniture, Beko, Brizo, Calvin Fabrics, Cathy Conner, Cedar & Moss Alto Pendant, Cedar & Moss Wildwood, Color Atelier, Emtek Orb Knob, Fleetwood, Fritsjurgens System M+, GO'C, HAY, Joel Kikuchi, Kohler, Kraus, Lesley Petty Studio, Mark VonRosenstiel
  Builder: Sparrow Woodworks
  Structural Engineering: SSF Engineers
  Civil Engineering: J Welch Engineering
The Rambler Residence / GO'C - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Kevin Scott

Text description provided by the architects. Located northwest of Seattle on the Kitsap Peninsula, a few blocks up from a small beach town, this residence takes its place on a cherished piece of family property. On a secluded wooded site, the new structure grounds itself to the earth with its approach to material and form. The project involved a close collaboration with friends and makers in the local community, exploring a level of craft made possible from relationships forged over years of making work together.

About this office
GO'C
