The Rambler Residence / GO'C

Architects: GO'C
- Area: 1700 ft²
Photographs:Kevin Scott, GO'C
- Category: Houses
- Project Team: Jon Gentry, Aimée O’Carroll, Yuchen Qiu
- Builder Team: Jon Gentry, Lydia Ramsey
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. Located northwest of Seattle on the Kitsap Peninsula, a few blocks up from a small beach town, this residence takes its place on a cherished piece of family property. On a secluded wooded site, the new structure grounds itself to the earth with its approach to material and form. The project involved a close collaboration with friends and makers in the local community, exploring a level of craft made possible from relationships forged over years of making work together.