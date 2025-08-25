Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Houses
  China
  5. No. 8 House in Dongnan Village / xiān Architects

No. 8 House in Dongnan Village / xiān Architects

No. 8 House in Dongnan Village / xiān Architects - Image 2 of 35No. 8 House in Dongnan Village / xiān Architects - Exterior Photography, WoodNo. 8 House in Dongnan Village / xiān Architects - Image 4 of 35No. 8 House in Dongnan Village / xiān Architects - Interior Photography, Shelving, Wood, Chair

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Houses
Dali, China
  • Architects: xian Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  733
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Guowei Liu, Zhi Xia
  • Lead Architects: Wang Yanshi, Bai He
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Dong Zhiyuan, Liu Yifeng, Zhou Mengzheng, Li Yin (internship), Wu Jiahui (internship), Chen Jinkai (internship)
  • Engineering: Gao Xuemei, Li ping/ structural designer
  • Construction Team: Ouyang Donghe team (Bai ethnic group)
  • Lighting Support: Kuao (Shenzhen) Lighting Technology Co., Ltd.
  • Some Furniture Support: NAZA Furniture
  • Switch Panel Support: Schneider Electric
  • Entrance Installation Support: Dayangdashu Interactive Studio
  • City: Dali
  • Country: China
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
No. 8 House in Dongnan Village / xiān Architects - Image 4 of 35
© Guowei Liu

Text description provided by the architects. During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, a young man shut down his start-up company Someet, a platform that has organized tens of thousands of self-initiated interest offline activities for young people. Then he decided to move from Beijing to Shaxi, hoping to live freely and settle down here through this building. This is a spring-like all year round Chinese ancient town, people have lived and thrived here for over a thousand years. The Bai people have lived here for generations. Here, anyone who can walk can dance and anyone who can speak can sing. All of he people often hold gatherings.

Cite: "No. 8 House in Dongnan Village / xiān Architects" 25 Aug 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1033309/no-8-house-in-dongnan-village-xian-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

