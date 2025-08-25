No. 8 House in Dongnan Village / xiān Architects

+ 30

Category: Houses

Design Team: Dong Zhiyuan, Liu Yifeng, Zhou Mengzheng, Li Yin (internship), Wu Jiahui (internship), Chen Jinkai (internship)

Engineering: Gao Xuemei, Li ping/ structural designer

Construction Team: Ouyang Donghe team (Bai ethnic group)

Lighting Support: Kuao (Shenzhen) Lighting Technology Co., Ltd.

Some Furniture Support: NAZA Furniture

Switch Panel Support: Schneider Electric

Entrance Installation Support: Dayangdashu Interactive Studio

City: Dali

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, a young man shut down his start-up company Someet, a platform that has organized tens of thousands of self-initiated interest offline activities for young people. Then he decided to move from Beijing to Shaxi, hoping to live freely and settle down here through this building. This is a spring-like all year round Chinese ancient town, people have lived and thrived here for over a thousand years. The Bai people have lived here for generations. Here, anyone who can walk can dance and anyone who can speak can sing. All of he people often hold gatherings.