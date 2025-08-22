Old Fongshan City Wall Historic Route / MAYU architects

•
Kaohsiung, Taiwan
-
Architects: MAYU architects
- Area: 9999 m²
- Year: 2023
-
Photographs:Yu-Chen, Chao
-
Lead Architects: Ma-Lone Chang / Yu-lin Chen
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Public Space, Landscape Architecture
- Design Team: Ma-Lone Chang, Yu-lin Chen, Che-Kang Liu, Juiying Tung, Yi-Rou Lin, Jian-Jun Chen, Wei-Ying Lu,Min-Ching Chu, Yi-Fa Wang, Fu Su
- Technical Team: Wei-Cheng Li, Li-Chieh Cheng, Guan-Xian Li
- Architecture Offices: MAYU architects
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Galaxy Engineering Consultants, Inc.
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: MAYU architects
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: OUDE light
- Landscape Architecture: MAYU architects
- General Constructing: YUAN TAY Construction Co., Ltd.
- City: Kaohsiung
- Country: Taiwan
Text description provided by the architects. The Old City of Fongshan County, the oldest preserved walled city in Taiwan, reflects over two centuries of socio-economic change. In line with the client's goal to regenerate the site, an elevated walkway was implemented to maintain minimal visual and physical footprint while enabling modern exploration. This walkway, with its varied design, adapts to different needs along the city wall and integrates design elements into a single linear structure.