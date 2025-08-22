Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Old Fongshan City Wall Historic Route / MAYU architects

Public Space, Landscape Architecture
Kaohsiung, Taiwan
  • Architects: MAYU architects
  Area:  9999
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Yu-Chen, Chao
  • Lead Architects: Ma-Lone Chang / Yu-lin Chen
  • Design Team: Ma-Lone Chang, Yu-lin Chen, Che-Kang Liu, Juiying Tung, Yi-Rou Lin, Jian-Jun Chen, Wei-Ying Lu,Min-Ching Chu, Yi-Fa Wang, Fu Su
  • Technical Team: Wei-Cheng Li, Li-Chieh Cheng, Guan-Xian Li
  • Architecture Offices: MAYU architects
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Galaxy Engineering Consultants, Inc.
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: MAYU architects
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: OUDE light
  • Landscape Architecture: MAYU architects
  • General Constructing: YUAN TAY Construction Co., Ltd.
  • City: Kaohsiung
  • Country: Taiwan
Old Fongshan City Wall Historic Route / MAYU architects - Image 16 of 26
© Yu-Chen, Chao

Text description provided by the architects. The Old City of Fongshan County, the oldest preserved walled city in Taiwan, reflects over two centuries of socio-economic change. In line with the client's goal to regenerate the site, an elevated walkway was implemented to maintain minimal visual and physical footprint while enabling modern exploration. This walkway, with its varied design, adapts to different needs along the city wall and integrates design elements into a single linear structure.

Project gallery

About this office
MAYU architects
Office

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsUrbanismUrban DesignPublic SpaceLandscape ArchitectureTaiwan
Cite: "Old Fongshan City Wall Historic Route / MAYU architects" 22 Aug 2025. ArchDaily.

