Old Fongshan City Wall Historic Route / MAYU architects

Category: Public Space, Landscape Architecture

Design Team: Ma-Lone Chang, Yu-lin Chen, Che-Kang Liu, Juiying Tung, Yi-Rou Lin, Jian-Jun Chen, Wei-Ying Lu,Min-Ching Chu, Yi-Fa Wang, Fu Su

Technical Team: Wei-Cheng Li, Li-Chieh Cheng, Guan-Xian Li

Architecture Offices: MAYU architects

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Galaxy Engineering Consultants, Inc.

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: MAYU architects

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: OUDE light

Landscape Architecture: MAYU architects

General Constructing: YUAN TAY Construction Co., Ltd.

City: Kaohsiung

Country: Taiwan

Text description provided by the architects. The Old City of Fongshan County, the oldest preserved walled city in Taiwan, reflects over two centuries of socio-economic change. In line with the client's goal to regenerate the site, an elevated walkway was implemented to maintain minimal visual and physical footprint while enabling modern exploration. This walkway, with its varied design, adapts to different needs along the city wall and integrates design elements into a single linear structure.