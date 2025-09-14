Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. China
  5. CITIC International Building in Shenzhen / gmp Architects

CITIC International Building in Shenzhen / gmp Architects

Save

CITIC International Building in Shenzhen / gmp Architects - Image 2 of 19CITIC International Building in Shenzhen / gmp Architects - Interior Photography, GlassCITIC International Building in Shenzhen / gmp Architects - Image 4 of 19CITIC International Building in Shenzhen / gmp Architects - Image 5 of 19CITIC International Building in Shenzhen / gmp Architects - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Office Buildings
Shenzhen, China
  • Category: Office Buildings
  • Design Team: Jan Peter Deml, Kohei Hayashi, Christa Hillebrand, Lasse Knoop, Manuel Molins Méndez, Zhang Yingying
  • Project Leader: Matthias Wiegelmann
  • Detailed Design Team: Jan Peter Demel, Kohei Hayashi, Christa Hillebrand, Lasse Knoop, Andreas Maue, Manuel Molins Méndez, Mauricio Müller, Qin Wei, Jens Standke, Tang Zihong, Katya Vangelova, Thilo Zehme, Zhang Xin, Zhang Yingying, Aleksandra Kuzminska
  • Project Management: Nie Lei, Qin Wei, Xu Ji
  • Client: CITIC Urban Development Investment Group Co., Ltd.
  • City: Shenzhen
  • Country: China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
CITIC International Building in Shenzhen / gmp Architects - Image 2 of 19
© CreatAR Images

Text description provided by the architects. The Futian District in Shenzhen is currently undergoing a phase of intense densification. Whilst this transformation is going on, the architects von Gerkan, Marg and Partners (gmp) have completed the CITIC International Building on one of the last available sites along the central Shennan Middle Road. The 258-meter-tall office tower combines urban density with publicly accessible areas and integrated open spaces. Main user of the complex is the CITIC Group — an international corporation active in finance, industry, and infrastructure.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
gmp Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsChina
Cite: "CITIC International Building in Shenzhen / gmp Architects" 14 Sep 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1033294/citic-international-building-in-shenzhen-gmp-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© CreatAR Images

深圳中信国际大厦 / gmp Architects

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest LecternsCheck the latest LecternsCheck the latest Lecterns

Check the latest Lecterns

Check the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media Walls

Check the latest Media Walls

Top #Tags