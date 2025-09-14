CITIC International Building in Shenzhen / gmp Architects

-
Architects: gmp Architects
- Area: 171650 m²
Photographs:CreatAR Images
- Category: Office Buildings
- Design Team: Jan Peter Deml, Kohei Hayashi, Christa Hillebrand, Lasse Knoop, Manuel Molins Méndez, Zhang Yingying
- Project Leader: Matthias Wiegelmann
- Detailed Design Team: Jan Peter Demel, Kohei Hayashi, Christa Hillebrand, Lasse Knoop, Andreas Maue, Manuel Molins Méndez, Mauricio Müller, Qin Wei, Jens Standke, Tang Zihong, Katya Vangelova, Thilo Zehme, Zhang Xin, Zhang Yingying, Aleksandra Kuzminska
- Project Management: Nie Lei, Qin Wei, Xu Ji
- Facade Design: Schmidlin Facade Consultancy
- Client: CITIC Urban Development Investment Group Co., Ltd.
- City: Shenzhen
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. The Futian District in Shenzhen is currently undergoing a phase of intense densification. Whilst this transformation is going on, the architects von Gerkan, Marg and Partners (gmp) have completed the CITIC International Building on one of the last available sites along the central Shennan Middle Road. The 258-meter-tall office tower combines urban density with publicly accessible areas and integrated open spaces. Main user of the complex is the CITIC Group — an international corporation active in finance, industry, and infrastructure.