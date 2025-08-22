Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  Heartwood End Terrace House Renovation / Knox Bhavan Architects

Heartwood End Terrace House Renovation / Knox Bhavan Architects

  Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses, Renovation
Notting Hill, United Kingdom
Text description provided by the architects. Knox Bhavan completes Heartwood, an inside-out reimagining of an end-of-terrace property in Notting Hill. Set within the Colville Conservation Area in Notting Hill, Knox Bhavan has completed the extensive renovation of a previously confined and deteriorating end terrace house into a finely crafted, light-filled home. Named Heartwood, the four-bedroom home has been rebuilt from within and carefully designed for the rental market, pairing architectural character and elegant detailing with robust, low-maintenance finishes and modern sustainability.

Knox Bhavan Architects
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationUnited Kingdom

