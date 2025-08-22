Heartwood End Terrace House Renovation / Knox Bhavan Architects

-
Architects: Knox Bhavan Architects
- Area: 186 m²
- Year: 2025
Photographs:Henry Woide
Manufacturers: Artemide, Cavendish Equipment, Compass Glass, Delta Lighting, Fried Rigby, HAY, Knox Bhavan Custom, Sedilia, Sphere 8
- Category: Houses, Renovation
- Design Team: Knox Bhavan Architects
- Local Authority: Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea
- City: Notting Hill
- Country: United Kingdom
Text description provided by the architects. Knox Bhavan completes Heartwood, an inside-out reimagining of an end-of-terrace property in Notting Hill. Set within the Colville Conservation Area in Notting Hill, Knox Bhavan has completed the extensive renovation of a previously confined and deteriorating end terrace house into a finely crafted, light-filled home. Named Heartwood, the four-bedroom home has been rebuilt from within and carefully designed for the rental market, pairing architectural character and elegant detailing with robust, low-maintenance finishes and modern sustainability.