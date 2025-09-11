Catalog House / Pend Architects

•
Trinity, United Kingdom
-
Architects: Pend Architects
- Area: 168 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Lorenzo Zandri
-
Manufacturers: Ecko Glazing, String Furniture
-
-
- Category: Houses, Renovation, Extension
- Principal Designer: Pend Architects
- City: Trinity
- Country: United Kingdom
Text description provided by the architects. Pend has completed a comprehensive renovation and integration of two former flats into a single family home in the Trinity suburb of Edinburgh for long-term clients and collaborators, Dixie and Ralf, owners of independent multi-brand design store, Catalog Interiors in Stockbridge. The project focuses on the functionality of Catalog House as a forever family home and as an intuitive backdrop for hosting, balancing inviting and open spaces with more personal, family oriented areas.