Catalog House / Pend Architects

Category: Houses, Renovation, Extension

Principal Designer: Pend Architects

City: Trinity

Country: United Kingdom

Text description provided by the architects. Pend has completed a comprehensive renovation and integration of two former flats into a single family home in the Trinity suburb of Edinburgh for long-term clients and collaborators, Dixie and Ralf, owners of independent multi-brand design store, Catalog Interiors in Stockbridge. The project focuses on the functionality of Catalog House as a forever family home and as an intuitive backdrop for hosting, balancing inviting and open spaces with more personal, family oriented areas.