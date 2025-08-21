Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Mortuária de Barrancos House / Mesa Atelier

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Cemetery
Barrancos, Portugal
  • Architects: Mesa Atelier
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  250
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Nuno Almendra
  • Lead Architects: Paulo Dias (coord.), Ana Isabel Santos, João Varela
Mortuária de Barrancos House / Mesa Atelier - Image 10 of 32
© Nuno Almendra

Text description provided by the architects. In the development of the implantation area, between the upper level of the cemetery and the lower level of the centennial olive grove, allowing for the maintenance of the existing views system and fitting into the territory between traditional dry-stone walls, the Mortuary House of Barrancos is developed.

