Mortuária de Barrancos House / Mesa Atelier

Architects: Mesa Atelier
- Area: 250 m²
- Year: 2024
Photographs:Nuno Almendra
Lead Architects: Paulo Dias (coord.), Ana Isabel Santos, João Varela
Text description provided by the architects. In the development of the implantation area, between the upper level of the cemetery and the lower level of the centennial olive grove, allowing for the maintenance of the existing views system and fitting into the territory between traditional dry-stone walls, the Mortuary House of Barrancos is developed.