Office in the Breeze / Furumori Koichi architectural design studio+Daiki Kuwahara

Kitakyushu, Japan
- Area: 444 m²
- Year: 2024
Photographs:Kyoko Omori
Lead Architects: Furumori Koichi architectural design studio/Koichi Furumori+Kohei Hashisako+Kenichi Anai,Daiki Kuwahara
- Category: Commercial Architecture
- Lead Team: Koichi Furumori+Kohei Hashisako+Kenichi Anai, Daiki Kuwahara
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Kenichiro Takashima
- Landscape Architecture: Tomohiro Urata
- General Constructing: Azuma kensestu
- City: Kitakyushu
- Country: Japan
Text description provided by the architects. This project involves the construction of a small office building located in a residential neighborhood, with Ecoplan Corporation—a company dedicated to the study of wildlife and vegetation—as its primary tenant.