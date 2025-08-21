Office in the Breeze / Furumori Koichi architectural design studio+Daiki Kuwahara

+ 18

Category: Commercial Architecture

Lead Team: Koichi Furumori+Kohei Hashisako+Kenichi Anai, Daiki Kuwahara

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Kenichiro Takashima

Landscape Architecture: Tomohiro Urata

General Constructing: Azuma kensestu

City: Kitakyushu

Country: Japan

Text description provided by the architects. This project involves the construction of a small office building located in a residential neighborhood, with Ecoplan Corporation—a company dedicated to the study of wildlife and vegetation—as its primary tenant.