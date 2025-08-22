Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Yangjiang Cultural Center / Architectural Design & Research Institute of SCUT + Yifang Design Group

Cultural Center
Yangjiang, China
  • Category: Cultural Center
  • Design Team: Jiang Fan, Huang Wenyao, He Shitie, Mo Zhaohui, Guo Yuanxiang, Lin Lianghong, Yi Cui, Li Kaixin, Tan Danping, Zeng Xianzhe, Xiao Pengfei, Yang Yi, Wang Renyu, Jiang Yaohui, Cen Hongjin, Du Jingjing, Mo Li Li, Zeng Zhixiong, Li Xukai, Lin Jiayu
  • Interior Design: Dongsan Interior Design Studio
  • Curtain Wall Design: Yazhong Curtain Wall Technology Co., LTD
  • City: Yangjiang
  • Country: China
Yangjiang Cultural Center / Architectural Design & Research Institute of SCUT + Yifang Design Group - Exterior Photography
© Xu Mian

Text description provided by the architects. Located on the north side of Moyang Lake Park in Yangjiang City, the comprehensive cultural center enjoys a beautiful environment and wide view. The project integrates multiple institutions and functions such as the Archives Center, the Party History Museum, the Local Records Museum, Hall of Fame, museum, planning hall and the Workers' Cultural Palace. It injects vitality into the surrounding communities and has become a cultural landmark in the new urban area of Yangjiang City.

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureCultural CenterChina
