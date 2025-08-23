The Bloom Box / SoBA

•
Suzhou, China
Architects: SoBA
- Area: 40 m²
- Year: 2025
Photographs:Wen Studio
Lead Architects: Wang Ruo, Tang Haiyin
- Category: Coffee Shop, Coffee Shop Interiors
- Design Team: Wang Ruo, Tang Haiyin, Chen Tuo, Li Chuanzhang, Wang Yuan, Shen Yichen, Li Zizhen
- Structural Consultant: Zang Yuhong
- Client: Huaqiao Town, Kunshan Municipal Government
- General Contractor : Suzhou Luting Construction Engineering Co., Ltd.
- City: Suzhou
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. The project is located on a lakeside platform in Central Park, Huqiao, Kunshan, Jiangsu. The site was originally occupied by an aging sunshade pavilion. Despite its prime location, the space had long been overlooked due to its limited functionality. Our goal was to bring this place to life through a lightweight and flexible design intervention—creating a spot where people genuinely want to pause and linger.