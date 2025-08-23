The Bloom Box / SoBA

+ 25

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located on a lakeside platform in Central Park, Huqiao, Kunshan, Jiangsu. The site was originally occupied by an aging sunshade pavilion. Despite its prime location, the space had long been overlooked due to its limited functionality. Our goal was to bring this place to life through a lightweight and flexible design intervention—creating a spot where people genuinely want to pause and linger.