Concept Store & Bar 1OAM apotheke / Studio Andrew Trotter + Eva Papadaki

Text description provided by the architects. A vibrant new destination has emerged in the heart of Antiparos, where retail and hospitality converge in a single, immersive space, set within the historic former folklore museum of Antiparos. A space of objects, scent, nourishment, and gathering, this innovative project - a shop, cafe and bar - was brought to life through a unique collaboration between Studio Andrew Trotter and its long term client and friend Eva Papadaki, blending refined design with relaxed island living.