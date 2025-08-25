Concept Store & Bar 1OAM apotheke / Studio Andrew Trotter + Eva Papadaki

•
Antiparos, Greece
-
Architects: Eva Papadaki, Studio Andrew Trotter
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Žan Vargek, Hana Jelovcan
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Restaurants & Bars, Store
- Creative Director: Eva Papadaki
- Architecture And Interior Design: Studio Andrew Trotter, Eva Papadaki
- Marble Artwork: Theodore Psychoyos
- Local Architect: LA^Architecture Bureau
- Collaboration: Anastasia Tsourekas, Thanasis Panourias
- City: Antiparos
- Country: Greece
Text description provided by the architects. A vibrant new destination has emerged in the heart of Antiparos, where retail and hospitality converge in a single, immersive space, set within the historic former folklore museum of Antiparos. A space of objects, scent, nourishment, and gathering, this innovative project - a shop, cafe and bar - was brought to life through a unique collaboration between Studio Andrew Trotter and its long term client and friend Eva Papadaki, blending refined design with relaxed island living.