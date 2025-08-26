Plaj House / extrastudio

-
Architects: extrastudio
- Area: 120 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Clemens Poloczek, José Pedro Marques
-
Lead Architects: João Caldeira Ferrão; João Costa Ribeiro
- Category: Houses
- Design Team: Sónia Oliveira, Rita Rodrigues, Filipa Almeida
- Landscape Architecture: Oficina dos Jardins
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Pedro Viegas
- General Constructing: Vassalo & Sousa Lda
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Motoliveira
- Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Blueorizon
- Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Blueorizon
- Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Blueorizon
- City: Lourinhã
- Country: Portugal
Text description provided by the architects. Our clients were on a trip through Portugal when they stumbled upon a small piece of land for sale by the sea, close to a village situated about one hour north of Lisbon. Lourinhã is known as the country's center for fruit production, and for its proximity to Ericeira and Peniche, two of the world's best surfing spots.