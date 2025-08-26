Plaj House / extrastudio

+ 19

Category: Houses

Design Team: Sónia Oliveira, Rita Rodrigues, Filipa Almeida

Landscape Architecture: Oficina dos Jardins

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Pedro Viegas

General Constructing: Vassalo & Sousa Lda

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Motoliveira

Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Blueorizon

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Blueorizon

Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Blueorizon

City: Lourinhã

Country: Portugal

Text description provided by the architects. Our clients were on a trip through Portugal when they stumbled upon a small piece of land for sale by the sea, close to a village situated about one hour north of Lisbon. Lourinhã is known as the country's center for fruit production, and for its proximity to Ericeira and Peniche, two of the world's best surfing spots.