ClusterOne Residence / Studio MM Architect

Houses • Accord, United States Architects: Studio MM Architect

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 2750 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Brad Feinknopf

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Artos , Best Access Doors , Brightglass Solutions , Emtek , Harvest Homes , Hinkley , Jacuzzi , Marvin , Robern , Signature Hardware , Stuv

Category: Houses

Lead Team: Marica McKeel

Design Team: Colbi Campbell, Benjamin Feiger

Technical Team: Alexa Yaremko, Eric Hart, Shannon Csorny, Tracy Levy

Landscape Architecture: Guilded Leaf Landscapes

General Constructing: Cabinet Designers, Vernacular Design

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Cherry Hill Construction

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Silman Structural Solutions

City: Accord

Country: United States

Text description provided by the architects. Dubbed ClusterOne after the Pink Floyd song, this project embodies our clients' wish to have a celestial-inspired retreat that celebrates past and present accomplishments. Tucked away in a quiet, forested part of upstate New York, the home provides a haven for our clients to relax, spend time hosting family and friends, and enjoy the peace and quiet of their natural surroundings. The home is also designed for flexibility in renting out the home while our clients are away on international adventures.