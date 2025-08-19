Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
ClusterOne Residence / Studio MM Architect

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Accord, United States
  • Architects: Studio MM Architect
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2750 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Brad Feinknopf
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Artos, Best Access Doors, Brightglass Solutions, Emtek, Harvest Homes, Hinkley, Jacuzzi, Marvin , Robern, Signature Hardware, Stuv
  • Category: Houses
  • Lead Team: Marica McKeel
  • Design Team: Colbi Campbell, Benjamin Feiger
  • Technical Team: Alexa Yaremko, Eric Hart, Shannon Csorny, Tracy Levy
  • Landscape Architecture: Guilded Leaf Landscapes
  • General Constructing: Cabinet Designers, Vernacular Design
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Cherry Hill Construction
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Silman Structural Solutions
  • City: Accord
  • Country: United States
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
ClusterOne Residence / Studio MM Architect - Image 2 of 40
© Brad Feinknopf

Text description provided by the architects. Dubbed ClusterOne after the Pink Floyd song, this project embodies our clients' wish to have a celestial-inspired retreat that celebrates past and present accomplishments. Tucked away in a quiet, forested part of upstate New York, the home provides a haven for our clients to relax, spend time hosting family and friends, and enjoy the peace and quiet of their natural surroundings. The home is also designed for flexibility in renting out the home while our clients are away on international adventures.

About this office
Studio MM Architect
Cite: "ClusterOne Residence / Studio MM Architect" 19 Aug 2025. ArchDaily.

