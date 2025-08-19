Villa Vy / Studio Ida Tinning

More SpecsLess Specs
Architects: Studio Ida Tinning
- Area: 115 m²
- Year: 2025
Photographs:Johan Eldrot
Manufacturers: Sioox, WB Trä
Text description provided by the architects. Nestled among windswept pines and exposed granite outcrops, Villa Vy is a finely tuned response to its dramatic setting in the Stockholm Archipelago. Designed by architect Ida Tinning, the house strikes a careful balance between openness and shelter, a contemporary interpretation of Nordic cabin architecture. The name Vy, meaning "view" in Swedish, reflects the project's central idea: to frame and elevate the experience of the surrounding landscape and its extraordinary vistas.