Villa Vy / Studio Ida Tinning

Houses • Sweden Architects: Studio Ida Tinning

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 115 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Johan Eldrot

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Sioox , WB Trä

Category: Houses

Office Lead Architects: Ida Tinning

Design Team: Studio Ida Tinning

Country: Sweden

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled among windswept pines and exposed granite outcrops, Villa Vy is a finely tuned response to its dramatic setting in the Stockholm Archipelago. Designed by architect Ida Tinning, the house strikes a careful balance between openness and shelter, a contemporary interpretation of Nordic cabin architecture. The name Vy, meaning "view" in Swedish, reflects the project's central idea: to frame and elevate the experience of the surrounding landscape and its extraordinary vistas.