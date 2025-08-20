Parys House / Nadine Engelbrecht Architect

+ 15

Category: Houses

Lead Team: Nadine Engelbrecht

Interior Design: Miru Living

General Constructing: J.C. Swanepoel Project Management and Projects

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Impact Engineers

City: Parys

Country: South Africa

Text description provided by the architects. Parys Huis is a quietly resolved home that excels in balancing simplicity, climate response, and personal meaning, standing apart within a restrictive estate through calm detailing and a deep connection to its occupants and place.