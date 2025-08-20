Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Parys House / Nadine Engelbrecht Architect

Parys, South Africa
  • Architects: Nadine Engelbrecht Architect
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  380
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Marsel Roothman
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Hansgrohe, Isoboard
  • Category: Houses
  • Lead Team: Nadine Engelbrecht
  • Interior Design: Miru Living
  • General Constructing: J.C. Swanepoel Project Management and Projects
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Impact Engineers
  • City: Parys
  • Country: South Africa
Parys House / Nadine Engelbrecht Architect - Exterior Photography
© Marsel Roothman

Text description provided by the architects. Parys Huis is a quietly resolved home that excels in balancing simplicity, climate response, and personal meaning, standing apart within a restrictive estate through calm detailing and a deep connection to its occupants and place.

Nadine Engelbrecht Architect
Concrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSouth Africa

Cite: "Parys House / Nadine Engelbrecht Architect" 20 Aug 2025. ArchDaily.

Top