Parys House / Nadine Engelbrecht Architect

Parys, South Africa
Architects: Nadine Engelbrecht Architect
- Area: 380 m²
- Year: 2024
Photographs:Marsel Roothman
Manufacturers: Hansgrohe, Isoboard
- Category: Houses
- Lead Team: Nadine Engelbrecht
- Interior Design: Miru Living
- General Constructing: J.C. Swanepoel Project Management and Projects
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Impact Engineers
- City: Parys
- Country: South Africa
Text description provided by the architects. Parys Huis is a quietly resolved home that excels in balancing simplicity, climate response, and personal meaning, standing apart within a restrictive estate through calm detailing and a deep connection to its occupants and place.