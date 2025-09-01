Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. The Netherlands
  5. Miller Apartment Building / Martens Willems Architecten

Miller Apartment Building / Martens Willems Architecten

Save

Miller Apartment Building / Martens Willems Architecten - Exterior PhotographyMiller Apartment Building / Martens Willems Architecten - Exterior Photography, BrickMiller Apartment Building / Martens Willems Architecten - Interior PhotographyMiller Apartment Building / Martens Willems Architecten - Exterior PhotographyMiller Apartment Building / Martens Willems Architecten - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture
Maastricht, The Netherlands
  • Architects: Martens Willems Architecten
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3425
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Arjen Schmitz
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  FSB Franz Schneider Brakel, Forbo, Kegro, Mosa, Sikkens, St Joris brickwork, Tarkett, Tibelly, VANDERSANDEN
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Miller Apartment Building / Martens Willems Architecten - Exterior Photography
© Arjen Schmitz

Text description provided by the architects. An apartment building on the edge of an old working-class neighborhood and the new Boulevard 'De Groene Loper' (the Green Walkway) in Maastricht

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Martens Willems Architecten
Office

Material

Brick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureThe Netherlands

Materials and Tags

BrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureThe Netherlands
Cite: "Miller Apartment Building / Martens Willems Architecten" 01 Sep 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1033213/miller-apartment-building-martens-willems-architecten> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Top #Tags