Noirhaus / KONSEP Architecture Studio

+ 15

Category: Houses

Lead Team: Rudolph Erasmus

Design Team: Michelle Erasmus

General Constructing: Duracon Construction

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: DLF Engineers

City: Pretoria

Country: South Africa

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Noirhaus stands boldly at the intersection of strength and elegance, a brutalist Mediterranean home, dark in tone yet gracefully bathed in vibrant, playful light. Nestled on a compact site alongside a lush green belt, the architectural challenge was clear: optimize limited space while preserving a profound connection to the surrounding natural environment.