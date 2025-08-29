Noirhaus / KONSEP Architecture Studio

•
Pretoria, South Africa
-
Architects: KONSEP Architecture Studio
- Area: 345 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Adriaan Esthuizen
- Category: Houses
- Lead Team: Rudolph Erasmus
- Design Team: Michelle Erasmus
- General Constructing: Duracon Construction
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: DLF Engineers
- City: Pretoria
- Country: South Africa
Text description provided by the architects. Noirhaus stands boldly at the intersection of strength and elegance, a brutalist Mediterranean home, dark in tone yet gracefully bathed in vibrant, playful light. Nestled on a compact site alongside a lush green belt, the architectural challenge was clear: optimize limited space while preserving a profound connection to the surrounding natural environment.