Casa B . V / CIMA studio

Architects: CIMA studio
- Area: 80 m²
- Year: 2025
Photographs:Stefano Maniero
Manufacturers: 41zero42, Ceramica Sant'Agostino, KARMAN, Listone Giordano, Martinelli Luce
- Category: Residential Architecture, Interior Design, House Interiors
- Lead Team: Arch. Andrea Cippitelli, Arch. Maria Vittoria Campagna
- Design Team: CIMA studio
"I start a project when I visit a place." - This phrase by Siza represents our design philosophy, and in particular, what happened with Casa B . V. In this case, the process also included choosing the property (purchased to be our future home). From the very beginning, during the visits, the trapezoidal floor plan offering unusual perspectives, the L-shaped terrace, the compact size, and the great potential to redesign the layout gave us the feeling that this was our home, or better, our challenge.