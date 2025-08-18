Casa B . V / CIMA studio

+ 22

Category: Residential Architecture, Interior Design, House Interiors

Lead Team: Arch. Andrea Cippitelli, Arch. Maria Vittoria Campagna

Design Team: CIMA studio

"I start a project when I visit a place." - This phrase by Siza represents our design philosophy, and in particular, what happened with Casa B . V. In this case, the process also included choosing the property (purchased to be our future home). From the very beginning, during the visits, the trapezoidal floor plan offering unusual perspectives, the L-shaped terrace, the compact size, and the great potential to redesign the layout gave us the feeling that this was our home, or better, our challenge.