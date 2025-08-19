West Wusutu Village Community Center / Zhang Pengju

•
Hohhot, China
Architects: Zhang Pengju
- Area: 1276 m²
- Year: 2023
Photographs:Yujun Dou, Mingzhuo Zhao
Lead Architect: Pengju ZHANG
Text description provided by the architects. West Wusutu Village Community Center is a multifunctional community center constructed to address the shortage of public service facilities in the village. It has three primary functions: providing gathering spaces for elderly residents, children, and returning young villagers; creating exhibition and social spaces for artists; and addressing the religious needs of the Hui Muslim community, who are far from the main mosque.