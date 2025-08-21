The Driftwood Village Center / Primary Architects

+ 34

Category: Community Center

Design Team: Xiang Huang, Songyan Mao，Cong Liu, Zhiyan Lin, Le Chang, Dawei Wu, Qi Lu, Zilin Tian

General Constructing: Zhongke Architectural Planning and Design Research Institute

Client: Government of Zhashan Township, Xinyang City

City: Xinyang

Country: China

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Driftwood Village Center is located on the bank of a reservoir in Liugang Village, Xinyang, forming a spatial layout of "three-sided scenery." As a source of agricultural irrigation, the reservoir experiences seasonal fluctuations in water level due to farming needs. The daily agrarian life of the villagers revolves around this water body.