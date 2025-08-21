Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
The Driftwood Village Center / Primary Architects

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Community Center
Xinyang, China
  • Architects: Primary Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  425
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Arch-Exist
  • Lead Architects: Xiang Huang, Songyan Mao
  • Category: Community Center
  • Design Team: Xiang Huang, Songyan Mao，Cong Liu, Zhiyan Lin, Le Chang, Dawei Wu, Qi Lu, Zilin Tian
  • General Constructing: Zhongke Architectural Planning and Design Research Institute
  • Client: Government of Zhashan Township, Xinyang City
  • City: Xinyang
  • Country: China
The Driftwood Village Center / Primary Architects - Exterior Photography
© Arch-Exist

Text description provided by the architects. The Driftwood Village Center is located on the bank of a reservoir in Liugang Village, Xinyang, forming a spatial layout of "three-sided scenery." As a source of agricultural irrigation, the reservoir experiences seasonal fluctuations in water level due to farming needs. The daily agrarian life of the villagers revolves around this water body.

Project gallery

About this office
Primary Architects
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsPublic ArchitectureCommunityCommunity centerChina
浮舟纪·村民中心 / 原初建筑设计事务所

