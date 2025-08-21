Solena Cabin - Mata / Desterro Arquitetos

•
Flores da Cunha, Brazil
Architects: Desterro Arquitetos
- Area: 377 ft²
- Year: 2024
Photographs:Geórgia L. Thomé
Manufacturers: DuPont, Debon Esquadrias, Docol, Eliane Revestimentos, Legrand, Lorenzetti, Metavilla, Tramontina
Lead Architect: Felipe Cemin Finger
Architectural and Interior Design: Arthur Lins, Felipe Finger, Vitor Sadowski, David Sadowski
- Category: Cabins & Lodges
- City: Flores da Cunha
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Cabana Solena - Mata is part of a rural complex in the countryside of Flores da Cunha, in the state of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. Focused on providing an immersive experience in nature, the cabin offers a full connection with the surrounding landscape.