World
Solena Cabin - Mata / Desterro Arquitetos

Solena Cabin - Mata / Desterro Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Wood
Solena Cabin - Mata / Desterro Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Stairs, Beam, Chair
Solena Cabin - Mata / Desterro Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Bed
Solena Cabin - Mata / Desterro Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Cabins & Lodges
Flores da Cunha, Brazil
  • Architects: Desterro Arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  377 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Geórgia L. Thomé
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  DuPont, Debon Esquadrias, Docol, Eliane Revestimentos, Legrand, Lorenzetti, Metavilla, Tramontina
  • Lead Architect: Felipe Cemin Finger
  • Architectural and Interior Design: Arthur Lins, Felipe Finger, Vitor Sadowski, David Sadowski
Solena Cabin - Mata / Desterro Arquitetos - Image 22 of 32
© Geórgia L. Thomé

Text description provided by the architects. Cabana Solena - Mata is part of a rural complex in the countryside of Flores da Cunha, in the state of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. Focused on providing an immersive experience in nature, the cabin offers a full connection with the surrounding landscape.

Project gallery

About this office
Desterro Arquitetos
Cite: "Solena Cabin - Mata / Desterro Arquitetos" [Cabana Solena - Mata / Desterro Arquitetos] 21 Aug 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1033129/solena-cabin-mata-desterro-arquitetos> ISSN 0719-8884

