World
LC House / Sau Taller d'Arquitectura

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Houses
Besalú, Spain
  • Architects: Sau Taller d'Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  184
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Fusteria Vivet Vidrà, SL, Iron Banyoles, SL
  • Lead Architects: Lluis Jordà + Pol Jordà
  • Category: Houses
  • Creative Area: Blai Cabrero Bosch, Octavi Fontané Juanhuix, Viktoriya Bobotsko, Anna Ribera Tor, Alex Prats Corbalan
  • Construction Management: Carme Bassaganya Ferres, Santi Rodríguez Fernández
  • Landscape Architect: Marc Fabrés Massip
  • Design And Interior Design: Mariona Coll
  • Technical Architecture: Marc Busquets
  • área Administrativa: Isabel Ortega Flores, Nuria Jordà Sala, Marta Vélez
  • City: Besalú
  • Country: Spain
LC House / Sau Taller d'Arquitectura - Exterior Photography
© Andrés Flajszer

Text description provided by the architects. The LC house is positioned at the northern edge of the plot, adjacent to the access road, in order to free up as much garden space as possible to the south and open up the views. To ensure the largest possible south-facing façade and fully utilize the ground-floor footprint, a square plan is proposed (9.3 x 9.3 meters). The structure consists of a perimeter balloon frame and four central columns that define four 15 m² spaces, one in each corner of the house. These spaces are separated by two service cores, resulting in a cruciform floor layout.

Sau Taller d'Arquitectura
Wood

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSpain

Cite: "LC House / Sau Taller d'Arquitectura" [Casa LC / Sau Taller d'Arquitectura] 02 Sep 2025. ArchDaily.

