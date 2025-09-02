LC House / Sau Taller d'Arquitectura

+ 13

Houses • Besalú, Spain Architects: Sau Taller d'Arquitectura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 184 m²

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Fusteria Vivet Vidrà, SL , Iron Banyoles, SL

Lead Architects: Lluis Jordà + Pol Jordà

Category: Houses

Creative Area: Blai Cabrero Bosch, Octavi Fontané Juanhuix, Viktoriya Bobotsko, Anna Ribera Tor, Alex Prats Corbalan

Construction Management: Carme Bassaganya Ferres, Santi Rodríguez Fernández

Landscape Architect: Marc Fabrés Massip

Design And Interior Design: Mariona Coll

Technical Architecture: Marc Busquets

área Administrativa: Isabel Ortega Flores, Nuria Jordà Sala, Marta Vélez

City: Besalú

Country: Spain

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The LC house is positioned at the northern edge of the plot, adjacent to the access road, in order to free up as much garden space as possible to the south and open up the views. To ensure the largest possible south-facing façade and fully utilize the ground-floor footprint, a square plan is proposed (9.3 x 9.3 meters). The structure consists of a perimeter balloon frame and four central columns that define four 15 m² spaces, one in each corner of the house. These spaces are separated by two service cores, resulting in a cruciform floor layout.