H.S. Inn / IN-Xian Design

+ 11

Category: Hospitality Architecture, Commercial Architecture

Design Team: Xiang Qiu Zhou, Wei Lun Wang

Architecture Offices: IN-Xian Design

Interior Design: IN-Xian Design

City: Changhua

Country: Taiwan

Text description provided by the architects. Drawing from the iconic Bagua kilns (Hoffman kiln) of Huatan, the design integrates red brick textures, arched forms, and a warm chromatic palette throughout the hotel. These local references are layered onto the brand's established material identity—exposed concrete, steel, and coarse textures—to create continuity with a distinct sense of place.