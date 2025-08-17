H.S. Inn / IN-Xian Design

-
Architects: IN-Xian Design
- Area: 1520 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Yi-Hsien Lee and Associates YHLAA
-
Lead Architects: Wei Lun Wang
- Category: Hospitality Architecture, Commercial Architecture
- Design Team: Xiang Qiu Zhou, Wei Lun Wang
- Architecture Offices: IN-Xian Design
- Interior Design: IN-Xian Design
- City: Changhua
- Country: Taiwan
Text description provided by the architects. Drawing from the iconic Bagua kilns (Hoffman kiln) of Huatan, the design integrates red brick textures, arched forms, and a warm chromatic palette throughout the hotel. These local references are layered onto the brand's established material identity—exposed concrete, steel, and coarse textures—to create continuity with a distinct sense of place.