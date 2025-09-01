Canyon Entrance Pavillion / Medeza + Querencia Design Center

+ 4

Category: Installations & Structures

Design Team: Mauricio Rios, Gerardo Aguero

Technical Team: Vanessa Ramirez

General Constructing: Querencia Construcciones

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: MD Estructural

City: Cabo San Lucas

Country: Mexico

Text description provided by the architects. Canyon Entrance serves as both threshold and statement—a desertic pavilion marking the main arrival to a private family club in the arid landscapes of Los Cabos, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Conceived as a radial composition, the pavilion orchestrates a sensory journey: a deliberate compression of space that heightens anticipation, before releasing visitors into the openness of a sculpted desert garden.