World
Canyon Entrance Pavillion / Medeza + Querencia Design Center - Image 2 of 9Canyon Entrance Pavillion / Medeza + Querencia Design Center - Interior Photography, GardenCanyon Entrance Pavillion / Medeza + Querencia Design Center - Exterior PhotographyCanyon Entrance Pavillion / Medeza + Querencia Design Center - Image 5 of 9Canyon Entrance Pavillion / Medeza + Querencia Design Center - More Images+ 4

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Installations & Structures
Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
  • Architects: Medeza, Querencia Design Center
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  100
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Cesar Belio
  • Lead Architects: Francisco Parra, Querencia Design Center
  • Design Team: Mauricio Rios, Gerardo Aguero
  • Technical Team: Vanessa Ramirez
  • General Constructing: Querencia Construcciones
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: MD Estructural
  • City: Cabo San Lucas
  • Country: Mexico
Canyon Entrance Pavillion / Medeza + Querencia Design Center - Interior Photography, Garden
© Cesar Belio

Text description provided by the architects. Canyon Entrance serves as both threshold and statement—a desertic pavilion marking the main arrival to a private family club in the arid landscapes of Los Cabos, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Conceived as a radial composition, the pavilion orchestrates a sensory journey: a deliberate compression of space that heightens anticipation, before releasing visitors into the openness of a sculpted desert garden.

About this office
Medeza
Office
Querencia Design Center
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

Cite: "Canyon Entrance Pavillion / Medeza + Querencia Design Center" 01 Sep 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1033095/canyon-entrance-pavilion-medeza-plus-querencia-design-center> ISSN 0719-8884

